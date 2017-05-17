Toddler alerts grandmother to house fire in Haleiwa
Two residents safely escaped a fire at their North Shore home after one of the occupants, a three-year-old girl, alerted her grandmother of the blaze. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a fire at a two-story home located on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa.
