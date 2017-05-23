Suspect in disruption of flight will ...

Suspect in disruption of flight will get mental evaluation

20 hrs ago

Anil Uskanli, whose erratic behavior forced F-22 fighter pilots to escort his American Airlines flight into Honolulu on Friday, later on the ground responded to a question about whether he has "terroristic thoughts" by pretending to shoot an FBI agent.

