Spectacular Moon and Venus May 22

Spectacular Moon and Venus May 22

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Earth & Sky

May 22, 2017 - get up an hour or two before sunrise to see the moon and planet Venus, the second-brightest and third-brightest objects in the sky after the sun. The brilliant twosome will be near each other, a beautiful and compelling sight as seen from around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 10 min Francine 1,773
Don't Dump the Chump Trump 14 min alice 5
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 4,291
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 7 hr Princess Hey 499
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 435
Obama was the worst President ever 14 hr American_Infidel 2
Wut Da Fuh? 23 hr District 1 1
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC