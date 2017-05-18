Spectacular Moon and Venus May 22
May 22, 2017 - get up an hour or two before sunrise to see the moon and planet Venus, the second-brightest and third-brightest objects in the sky after the sun. The brilliant twosome will be near each other, a beautiful and compelling sight as seen from around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.
