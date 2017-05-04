Souki resigns as House speaker in lea...

Souki resigns as House speaker in leadership shake-up

Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Joe Souki resigned from his position as House Speaker. He is expected to be replaced by House Majority Leader Scott Saiki, according to House sources.

