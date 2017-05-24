Sierra Club threatens suit over upgrades to Red Hill fuel storage tanks

The Hawaii Sierra Club is ramping up pressure on state officials to require massive underground fuel storage tanks operated by the Navy be upgraded faster to protect a critical source of drinking water for Oahu residents. In a petition submitted to the state Department of Health on Wednesday, the environmental group argues that the department's current underground storage tank regulations violate a 1992 state law that required storage tanks be replaced or upgraded no later than Dec. 22, 1998 to prevent spills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.