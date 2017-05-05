Session ends with no train ticket
A divided state Legislature closed out the turbulent 2017 session and headed home Thursday without approving any bill to provide more funding for rail, but Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he plans to press lawmakers for a new rail funding agreement that could be ratified in a special session later this year.
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outing the Main TROLL on the Honolulu Topix Forum (Jun '16)
|28 min
|Patriot
|47
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|-Der Fuehrer-
|4,226
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|2 hr
|Sleeping Dog
|154
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Guru
|1,677
|Only Pvssys Want A Hawaiian Boycott____It ain't...
|6 hr
|Science Schmience
|9
|joe balls is a fake
|6 hr
|Science Schmience
|10
|Alice has worms. (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|NoHopeInDope
|326
