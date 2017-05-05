Session ends with no train ticket

Friday May 5 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A divided state Legislature closed out the turbulent 2017 session and headed home Thursday without approving any bill to provide more funding for rail, but Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said he plans to press lawmakers for a new rail funding agreement that could be ratified in a special session later this year.

