Second victim identified in Kunia double fatal
The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office has identified the second man killed in a May 16 single-car crash in Kunia. Hawaii resident Eddie Siren, 36, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|22 min
|Princess Hey
|516
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|23 min
|Princess Hey
|455
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|24 min
|Princess Hey
|4,303
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|31 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|1,833
|Regime planning to increase car registration an...
|13 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
|Leave Dolphins Alone
|14 hr
|Joe Balls
|9
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|Thu
|T Eight Hundred 4
|46
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC