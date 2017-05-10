Scoot eyes at least 3 to 4 long-haul ...

Scoot eyes at least 3 to 4 long-haul routes by 2020: CEO

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

From left to right: Scoot's Chief Operating Officer Ho Yuen Sang, Chief Executive Officer Lee Lik Hsin and Chief Commercial Officer Leslie Thng. SEATTLE, United States: Singapore budget carrier Scoot is setting its sights on operating at least three to four long-haul routes within the next two to three years, according to its CEO Lee Lik Hsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 6 min District 1 471
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 9 min District 1 405
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 13 min District 1 4,253
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Obstruction O Jus... 1,747
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 3 hr Ha ha ha ha 43
Liberal Seattle Mayor wants to tax white people Wed American_Infidel 5
Mole Wed Raven 13
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC