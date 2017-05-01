Rail officials unveil recovery plan

Rail officials unveil recovery plan

Local rail officials released today their highly anticipated "recovery plan." The 249-page report, which was due Sunday, leaves the main question of how to pay for the island's cash-strapped transit project unresolved, but it looks to assure federal officials that the latest cost estimates and management are sound.

