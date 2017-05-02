Police release suspect in Kalihi beat...

Police release suspect in Kalihi beating death

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Police have released a 30-year-old man as detectives continue their investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man in Kalihi. The suspect was released Monday afternoon pending further investigation after police arrested him a day earlier on suspicion of manslaughter and second-degree assault in connection with Macky Veniegas' death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Har har har har (Apr '14) 29 min Sandy 153
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 47 min Princess Hey 387
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 48 min Princess Hey 452
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Rush Limbaugh 1,646
News Honolulu might become 'sanctuary city' 3 hr American_Infidel 3
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 4 hr Cleaning Crew 529
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 5 hr Disinfectant Bird 38
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC