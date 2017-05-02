Police release suspect in Kalihi beating death
Police have released a 30-year-old man as detectives continue their investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man in Kalihi. The suspect was released Monday afternoon pending further investigation after police arrested him a day earlier on suspicion of manslaughter and second-degree assault in connection with Macky Veniegas' death.
