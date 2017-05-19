Police looking for men who posed as police in home invasion robbery
CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are seeking information that could help them find three men who posed as police officers in a Punchbowl home invasion armed robbery Wednesday. Honolulu police are asking for help from the public to find three men who posed as police officers in a Punchbowl home invasion armed robbery Wednesday.
