Police investigating Puna assault

50 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

At 10:29 a.m. officers responded to the 18-4000 block of Heno Street in Mountain View for a report of an unconscious man with head injuries lying in the middle of the roadway. The 30 year-old victim who has no permanent address, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition and later flown out to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

