Police investigating Puna assault
At 10:29 a.m. officers responded to the 18-4000 block of Heno Street in Mountain View for a report of an unconscious man with head injuries lying in the middle of the roadway. The 30 year-old victim who has no permanent address, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition and later flown out to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,743
|The Clintons caught smuggling illegals into Bal...
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|6
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|3 hr
|texas pete
|421
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|7 hr
|District 1
|484
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|7 hr
|texas pete
|4,269
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|10 hr
|Ah Choo
|76
|WARNING: Sachi Hawaii Pacific Century Properties
|16 hr
|Mark
|2
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC