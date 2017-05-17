Police Commission won't form advisory...

Police Commission won't form advisory panel to help pick next chief

Thursday May 18

Honolulu Police Commission Chairman Max Sword speaks with reporters at the Honolulu Police Department headquarters on Jan. 4. Sword said today that the selection process for the next police chief is behind schedule. The Honolulu Police Commission today decided not to form a citizen advisory panel to assist in the intensely watched selection of a new police chief after receiving flak for its initial list of volunteers.

