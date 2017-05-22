Officials: Man tried to get into cockpit on flight to Hawaii

Federal agents met an American Airlines plane from Los Angeles when it landed in Honolulu on Friday and detained a man who had tried to get into the cockpit during the flight but was subdued by a crew member and another passenger, officials said. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the man is like to face federal charges after he "tried to breach the cockpit door" on American Airlines Flight 31. There were 181 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.