Officials: Man tried to get into cock...

Officials: Man tried to get into cockpit on flight to Hawaii

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: West Hawaii Today

Federal agents met an American Airlines plane from Los Angeles when it landed in Honolulu on Friday and detained a man who had tried to get into the cockpit during the flight but was subdued by a crew member and another passenger, officials said. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the man is like to face federal charges after he "tried to breach the cockpit door" on American Airlines Flight 31. There were 181 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leave Dolphins Alone 3 hr HumansRFeces 2
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 9 hr Joe Balls 1,791
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 9 hr Joe Balls 53
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 10 hr District 1 4,294
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 10 hr District 1 439
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 10 hr District 1 502
Obama was the worst President ever 10 hr Hillary LOST 8
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC