Numbers of homeless questioned

Looking around the disheveled homeless encampments on Oahu, it's difficult to reconcile some of the more extraordinary numbers that came out of the latest homeless census last week - specifically, a 29 percent reduction in homelessness in Waikiki and East Honolulu. If accurate, that would mean 129 fewer homeless people occupied Waikiki to Hawaii Kai in January compared with the year before.

