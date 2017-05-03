No snow on summits by 2100?: Climate researchers make dire prediction for Big Island mountains

International Pacific Research Center researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa are predicting the permanent end of snowfalls on Big Island summits by 2100. Chunxi Zhang, lead author of "Monitoring and Projecting Snow on Hawaii Island," said in an article in the journal "Earth's Future" that by the end of the century, neither Mauna Kea nor Mauna Loa will have significant snowfall.

