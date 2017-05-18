My moment in history with Amelia Earhart
When I was in elementary school in Hilo, front page news touted new methods of travel by announcing Charles Lindberg's solo flight over the Atlantic Ocean and Amelia Earhart followed him with hers. Because of the talents and bravery she became my idol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama was the worst President ever
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|4
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,785
|Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY
|8 hr
|Joe Balls
|51
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|Fly the Unfriendl...
|78
|Ooof da Goof (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|Roach Control 4
|318
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Blair
|541
|Don't Dump the Chump Trump
|9 hr
|Unchi Bird
|9
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC