Three federal appellate court judges in Seattle on Monday, May 15, will hear the appeal of Ha... The United States is pushing ahead with plans to arm Kurds fighting against the Islamic State group in Syria over staunch objections from Turkey. The United States is pushing ahead with plans to arm Kurds fighting against the Islamic State group in Syria over staunch objections from Turkey.
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|417
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|483
|Yuk yuk yuk yuk (Apr '15)
|1 hr
|Ah Choo
|76
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,267
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|1,741
|The Clintons caught smuggling illegals into Bal...
|4 hr
|Joe Balls
|4
|WARNING: Sachi Hawaii Pacific Century Properties
|7 hr
|Mark
|2
