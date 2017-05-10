Medical marijuana patients fear chang...

Medical marijuana patients fear change to smokeless housing

A county public housing project is about to become the first on the island to ban smoking, and that's causing problems for one resident, who's considering a lawsuit if he's barred from smoking medical marijuana in his home. Lanric Hyland, 78, who uses a walker, has asked the county for a "reasonable accommodation" to allow him to continue to smoke his medicine in his unit, despite a new policy taking effect June 1 that makes the building and grounds of the Ainakea Senior Residences in Kapaau smoke-free.

