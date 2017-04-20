McCully house fire was intentionally set

McCully house fire was intentionally set

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

At about 10:13 p.m. Monday, police and firefighters responded to the fire at a single-story duplex home at 707 Paani St. When they arrived, they observed smoke emanating from the structure and flames in the kitchen, said Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. David Jenkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 18 min Cleaning Crew 529
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 31 min Disinfectant Bird 38
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 1 hr District 1 4,186
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 3 hr unreals_dad 449
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 6 hr _Zoey_ 385
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 6 hr Joe Balls 1,643
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) 7 hr Joe Balls 53
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC