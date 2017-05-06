May 6, 2017: Illuminated Site of the ...

May 6, 2017: Illuminated Site of the Week: Aren't Unicorns More . . . Fluffy?

Called the unicorn of mollusks, the long-sought, living-giant shipworm has been corralled. The three-foot black critter in a shell, once found only as dead specimens in musty labs, may offer insight into how these bivalves evolved from eating the decaying wood of shipwrecks to surviving on a resulting hydrogen-sulfide chemical bath, much like their biological kin who live near thermal vents on the floor of the sea.

