Matson profit down 61% due to higher ...

Matson profit down 61% due to higher fuel costs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

First-quarter profit at Matson Inc. tumbled 61 percent as the largest ocean cargo transportation company serving the state absorbed higher fuel prices and experienced small cargo volume declines in Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. Honolulu-based Matson reported earning of $7 million, or 16 cents per share, in the January-March period, down from $18.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) 57 min Joe Balls 58
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 2 hr District 1 4,188
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 2 hr District 1 388
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' 2 hr District 1 453
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 4 hr Joe Balls 43
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 8 hr Joe Balls 1,651
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 9 hr Minuteman 530
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC