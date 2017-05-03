Matson profit down 61% due to higher fuel costs

First-quarter profit at Matson Inc. tumbled 61 percent as the largest ocean cargo transportation company serving the state absorbed higher fuel prices and experienced small cargo volume declines in Hawaii, Alaska and Guam. Honolulu-based Matson reported earning of $7 million, or 16 cents per share, in the January-March period, down from $18.1 million, or 41 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

