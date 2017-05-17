Man sentenced in brutal murder of Honolulu real estate broker
A Circuit judge sentenced a 44-year-old man today to life in prison with the possibility of parole in connection with the heinous 2013 murder of a Honolulu real estate broker. Judge Paul Wong sentenced Vernon Baker at Circuit Court for second-degree murder in the death of Mary Beth San Juan, 56. During sentencing, the state and defense recommended Baker serve a minimum of 20 years before he is eligible for parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|50 min
|Ricca
|1,745
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|Chef
|535
|Parasites in Sushi
|1 hr
|Bedlam Bird
|8
|Remembering Hawaii in the 70’s and 80’s (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Lacej
|3,708
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|texas pete
|4,275
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|426
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|487
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC