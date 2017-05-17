Man sentenced in brutal murder of Honolulu real estate broker

A Circuit judge sentenced a 44-year-old man today to life in prison with the possibility of parole in connection with the heinous 2013 murder of a Honolulu real estate broker. Judge Paul Wong sentenced Vernon Baker at Circuit Court for second-degree murder in the death of Mary Beth San Juan, 56. During sentencing, the state and defense recommended Baker serve a minimum of 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

