Makiki man charged in stabbing death ...

Makiki man charged in stabbing death of wife

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of his 42-year-old wife in Makiki. Marcelo A. Carcamo-Lopez, also known as Marcelo A. Carcamo, was charged today with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Meriam Carcamo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr Joe Balls 1,832
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 4 hr District 1 515
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 4 hr District 1 454
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 4 hr District 1 4,302
Regime planning to increase car registration an... 8 hr Joe Balls 2
Leave Dolphins Alone 9 hr Joe Balls 9
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 20 hr T Eight Hundred 4 46
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC