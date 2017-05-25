Makiki man charged in stabbing death of wife
A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of his 42-year-old wife in Makiki. Marcelo A. Carcamo-Lopez, also known as Marcelo A. Carcamo, was charged today with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Meriam Carcamo.
