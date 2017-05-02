Makiki apartment fire shuts down section of Wilder Avenue
The fire occurred at about 7 a.m. inside a ground-floor unit of the three-story building at 1330 Wilder Ave. Nine fire companies with 35 firefighters responded to the blaze. Upon arrival, they observed smoke emerging from the unit and flames inside the kitchen, said Honolulu Fire Battalion Chief John Bowers.
