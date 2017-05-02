Makiki apartment fire shuts down sect...

Makiki apartment fire shuts down section of Wilder Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The fire occurred at about 7 a.m. inside a ground-floor unit of the three-story building at 1330 Wilder Ave. Nine fire companies with 35 firefighters responded to the blaze. Upon arrival, they observed smoke emerging from the unit and flames inside the kitchen, said Honolulu Fire Battalion Chief John Bowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 27 min Minuteman 530
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 38 min Retch Bird 4 1,650
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) 1 hr Joe Balls 55
Protect Papahanaumokuakea 7 hr District 1 1
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 7 hr District 1 40
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 10 hr Princess Hey 4,187
Har har har har (Apr '14) 12 hr Sandy 153
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC