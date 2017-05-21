Makapuu diver in critical condition

Makapuu diver in critical condition

1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

A diver was found unresponsive off the Makapuu shoreline this morning and taken in critical condition to an area hospital. The man, who was in his 50s, was brought to shore by beachgoers at about 10:45 a.m. in the area known as "Baby Makapuu," which is across from Sea Life Park and next to Makapuu Beach Park.

