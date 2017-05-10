MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at IMS 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii
MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. , will showcase its industry leading GaN on Silicon portfolio and other high-performance MMIC and Diode products at International Microwave Symposium 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 6 - 8. MACOM's booth will feature new product solutions optimized for commercial, industrial, scientific and medical RF applications.
