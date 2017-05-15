Looking To The Future: Restoring Publ...

Looking To The Future: Restoring Public Trust In The Media

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: National Public Radio

Editor's Note: Last week, Elizabeth was honored to give the 2017 George Chaplin Fellowship in Distinguished Journalism address at the in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her prepared remarks are below and may differ slightly from delivery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 14 min Hatti_Hollerand 4,277
Parasites in Sushi 23 min Extra Protein Is ... 9
(((Honolulu Music Thread))) (Dec '14) 28 min texas pete 22
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 29 min texas pete 428
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 1 hr District 1 488
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 1 hr District 1 1,747
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 5 hr Chef 535
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,232 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC