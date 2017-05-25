Legislatively Speaking
So far, 2017 has been a year of transformation. One of our colleagues, Representative Clift Tsuji, passed away and Representative Chris Todd was appointed by Governor Ige to serve out his term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Ricca
|1,834
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|516
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|455
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,303
|Regime planning to increase car registration an...
|17 hr
|Joe Balls
|2
|Leave Dolphins Alone
|18 hr
|Joe Balls
|9
|Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16)
|Thu
|T Eight Hundred 4
|46
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC