Learn To Manage Phase Noise in Microwave Circuits at Custom MMIC's IMS 2017 Micro-App Session

Custom MMIC , a leading developer of performance driven monolithic microwave integrated circuits , is proud to announce President and CEO, Paul Blount, will be delivering a Micro-Apps presentation on Phase Noise in Microwave Circuits on Tuesday June 6 at 2:40pm HST during the International Microwave Symposium 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii in the Exhibit Hall . As there is often confusion surrounding phase noise in general, and specifically phase noise effects in oscillators, amplifiers, and frequency multiplier circuits, Paul Blount will be instructing on several aspects of phase noise in microwave systems.

