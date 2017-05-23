King tides expected to bring coastal ...

King tides expected to bring coastal flooding to Hawaii

Federal forecasters warn that Hawaii's shorelines will likely flood over the weekend as record-level spring "king tides" combine with a large summer swell. The National Weather Service in Honolulu posted a statement Wednesday warning of coastal flooding and erosion across the island chain for the holiday weekend.

