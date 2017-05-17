Kelly Hoen leaving The Modern to manage Outrigger Group

The appointment of long-time Hawaii hotel executive Kelly Hoen to area general manger for Outrigger Enterprises Group, completes a major transition which began last year when the chain announced the departures of three high-profile hotel executives and a reorganization following the sale of the formerly family-owned company to Denver-based KSL Capital Partners. Hoen is leaving The Modern Honolulu to become area general manager for Outrigger, which includes oversight of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

