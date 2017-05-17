Kelly Hoen leaving The Modern to mana...

Kelly Hoen leaving The Modern to manage Outrigger Group

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The appointment of long-time Hawaii hotel executive Kelly Hoen to area general manger for Outrigger Enterprises Group, completes a major transition which began last year when the chain announced the departures of three high-profile hotel executives and a reorganization following the sale of the formerly family-owned company to Denver-based KSL Capital Partners. Hoen is leaving The Modern Honolulu to become area general manager for Outrigger, which includes oversight of the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 11 min Maverick 808 1,767
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 3 hr Princess Hey 496
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 3 hr -Prince- 4,285
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 3 hr District 1 433
The Clintons caught smuggling illegals into Bal... 4 hr Joe Balls 14
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 5 hr Bwahahaha 317
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 8 hr Adam 538
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC