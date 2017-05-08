Judicial Watch Sues Pentagon, Secret ...

Judicial Watch Sues Pentagon, Secret Service for Cost Reports of Presidential and VIP Travel

Because the Air Force, Marines, and Secret Service failed to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests for cost details about all of President Trump's Air Force One travel, and that of Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, the government watchdog Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in federal court today to obtain the cost records. The FOIA lawsuit is seeking mission taskings, transportation costs, and passenger manifests for multiple flights between January and late March.

