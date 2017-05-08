Judicial Watch Sues Pentagon, Secret Service for Cost Reports of Presidential and VIP Travel
Because the Air Force, Marines, and Secret Service failed to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests for cost details about all of President Trump's Air Force One travel, and that of Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, the government watchdog Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in federal court today to obtain the cost records. The FOIA lawsuit is seeking mission taskings, transportation costs, and passenger manifests for multiple flights between January and late March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|6 min
|Dr Guru
|1,693
|'Hawaii Five-O' could see revival as CBS consid... (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|VPR518
|147
|LIST of OBAMA TAXES TRUMP JUST ELIMINATED!
|1 hr
|Joe Balls
|10
|Preacher Jim (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Snore 4
|533
|DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14)
|14 hr
|space
|201
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|467
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|15 hr
|Princess Hey
|400
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC