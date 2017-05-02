Jon Nakamatsu Fabio Bidini Headline 2...

Jon Nakamatsu Fabio Bidini Headline 2017 Aloha International Piano Festival

The Aloha International Piano Festival today announced that celebrated pianists Jon Nakamatsu and Fabio Bidini will headline the 12th annual music festival, which runs from June 17 to 25, 2017 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Nakamatsu and Bidini will join forces for one special afternoon at the University of Hawai?i at M?noa's Orvis Auditorium, in a program featuring beautiful masterworks by Schumann and Brahms, at 4 pm on Sunday, June 25. Joining Nakamatsu and Bidini are cellist Mark Votapek, violinists Sabrina-Vivian Hoepker and Ignace "Iggy" Jang, and violist Emma Votapek.

