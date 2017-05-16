Island images: May 2017

Island images: May 2017

Yesterday

BRUCE ASATO / [email protected] Honolulu Police Department uniformed offi cers walked in formation Monday from HPD's Alapai Street headquarters toward the state Capitol as they marked National Police Week 2017 with a Remembrance Walk. They were joined by community leaders, Mayor Kirk Caldwell and other city offi cials and guests including family members for a memorial service for fallen offi cers at the Capitol.

Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Honolulu, HI

