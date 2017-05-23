Island images: May 2017

BRUCE ASATO / [email protected] Tytus Ahn, 8, looked into the mouth of a shark-shaped kite held by his friend Koen Wong, 10, between taking turns flying it Monday on a sunny, breezy day at Kapiolani Regional Park. Koen and Tytus were accompanied by Koen's mother, Elizabeth, background left, and Tytus' grandmother Alma Ro.

