Island images: May 2017

Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

BRUCE ASATO / [email protected] Tytus Ahn, 8, looked into the mouth of a shark-shaped kite held by his friend Koen Wong, 10, between taking turns flying it Monday on a sunny, breezy day at Kapiolani Regional Park. Koen and Tytus were accompanied by Koen's mother, Elizabeth, background left, and Tytus' grandmother Alma Ro.

