Honolulu might become 'sanctuary city'

22 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Honolulu City Council members have unanimously passed a resolution calling on Mayor Kirk Caldwell's administration and the Honolulu Police Department to not spend city money assisting federal agencies tasked with enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

