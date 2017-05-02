Honolulu might become 'sanctuary city'
Honolulu City Council members have unanimously passed a resolution calling on Mayor Kirk Caldwell's administration and the Honolulu Police Department to not spend city money assisting federal agencies tasked with enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
