Honolulu airport renamed after late S...

Honolulu airport renamed after late Sen. Daniel Inouye

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

TV reports that Daniel K. Inouye International Airport now appears on the official website of Hawaii's busiest airport. A Hawaii Department of Transportation representative says the Federal Aviation Administration officially made the name change on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 11 min Gofu 34
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 47 min American Infidel 1,641
Mole 3 hr Big Mac 11
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 3 hr Big Burp 528
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 4 hr Martian 322
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 4 hr Bwa ha ha ha 311
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 12 hr Princess Hey 384
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) 13 hr Joe Balls 51
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC