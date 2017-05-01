Honolulu airport renamed after late Sen. Daniel Inouye
TV reports that Daniel K. Inouye International Airport now appears on the official website of Hawaii's busiest airport. A Hawaii Department of Transportation representative says the Federal Aviation Administration officially made the name change on Thursday.
