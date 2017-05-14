HFD offers smoke alarms, tips to fireproof homes

The HFD will partner with Hawaii Red Cross volunteers and members of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, Local 1186, to install free smoke alarms in local homes and share fire safety tips from June 6 to 10. Smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. To make sure those in need have them, Hawaii Red Cross volunteers, the Honolulu Fire Department and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, Local 1186, will be installing free smoke alarms in local homes and sharing fire safety tips June 6 to 10. The free smoke alarm installations are for seniors, those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms, and those physically unable to install them.

