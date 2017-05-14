HFD offers smoke alarms, tips to fire...

HFD offers smoke alarms, tips to fireproof homes

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The HFD will partner with Hawaii Red Cross volunteers and members of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, Local 1186, to install free smoke alarms in local homes and share fire safety tips from June 6 to 10. Smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. To make sure those in need have them, Hawaii Red Cross volunteers, the Honolulu Fire Department and the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers, Local 1186, will be installing free smoke alarms in local homes and sharing fire safety tips June 6 to 10. The free smoke alarm installations are for seniors, those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms, and those physically unable to install them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 2 hr Boris and Natasha 1,724
Yup 3rd world 3 hr Joe Balls 6
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 4,263
News Obama: The Ocean President 5 hr District 1 3
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 5 hr Clearing Swamp 639
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 6 hr District 1 412
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 6 hr District 1 478
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,022,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC