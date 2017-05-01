Heavy snow expected atop Big Isle summits as rains soak larger islands
The entire state, especially Hawaii island, should be prepared for the possibility of thunderstorms today as rains continue to move southeast and away from the islands, the National Weather Service said. "Obviously it's a lot different than yesterday but it's still a little unstable, with the chance of possible thunderstorms," said lead forecaster Derek Wroe.
