Heavy snow expected atop Big Isle sum...

Heavy snow expected atop Big Isle summits as rains soak larger islands

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The entire state, especially Hawaii island, should be prepared for the possibility of thunderstorms today as rains continue to move southeast and away from the islands, the National Weather Service said. "Obviously it's a lot different than yesterday but it's still a little unstable, with the chance of possible thunderstorms," said lead forecaster Derek Wroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaii will soon be for the ultra rich ONLY 11 min Gofu 34
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 47 min American Infidel 1,641
Mole 3 hr Big Mac 11
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 3 hr Big Burp 528
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 4 hr Martian 322
Ooof da Goof (Sep '12) 4 hr Bwa ha ha ha 311
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 12 hr Princess Hey 384
Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13) 13 hr Joe Balls 51
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC