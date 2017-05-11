Hawaii AG joins 19 others in call for independent probe into Russia
State Attorney General Doug Chin spoke outside federal court in Honolulu on March 29. A group of 20 attorneys general, including Chin, is calling for the appointment of an independent special counsel to continue the investigation into Russian interference in last year's presidential election. BOSTON>> A group of 20 attorneys general, including State Attorney General Doug Chin, is calling for the appointment of an independent special counsel to continue the investigation into Russian interference in last year's presidential election.
