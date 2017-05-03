Four mayors ask Ige to extend legisla...

Four mayors ask Ige to extend legislative session to deal with rail

Yesterday

Mayor Kirk Caldwell, shown here at a news conference near Makapuu on April 6, wants the governor to extend the 2017 legislative session. Hawaii's four mayors have asked Gov. David Ige to extend the Legislative session past Thursday, in hopes of finding a funding solution for rail.

