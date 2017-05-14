Foster Botanical Garden hosts plant s...

Foster Botanical Garden hosts plant sale, gardening classes

The Friends of Honolulu Botanical Gardens will host its spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Foster Botanical Garden. This year's theme is "Planting Ideas."

