Former Hawaii Navy officer pleading guilty, but not to spying
Taiwan-born Lt. Cmdr. Edward Chieh-Liang Lin is pleading guilty to mishandling classified information, communicating national defense information, failing to report foreign contacts and lying about where he was going while on leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|18 min
|Princess Hey
|393
|LIST of OBAMA TAXES TRUMP JUST ELIMINATED!
|47 min
|Dr Guru
|3
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff'
|50 min
|Princess Hey
|457
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,196
|Who is Joe Balls patterned after...... (Mar '13)
|3 hr
|Harry
|64
|History of Joe Balls_ created by a Unnamed Crim... (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Guru
|38
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|American Infidel
|1,657
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC