Forecast calls for 5-8 tropical cyclones this season

A developing weak El Nino could result in a slightly busier than normal hurricane season this year for Hawaii, forecasters said Wednesday. Five to eight tropical cyclones - a category that includes depressions, storms and hurricanes - are expected to impact the Central North Pacific basin, which is where Hawaii is located, from June 1 through Nov. 30, said Central Pacific Hurricane Center Director Chris Brenchley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.