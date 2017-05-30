Forecast calls for 5-8 tropical cyclones this season
A developing weak El Nino could result in a slightly busier than normal hurricane season this year for Hawaii, forecasters said Wednesday. Five to eight tropical cyclones - a category that includes depressions, storms and hurricanes - are expected to impact the Central North Pacific basin, which is where Hawaii is located, from June 1 through Nov. 30, said Central Pacific Hurricane Center Director Chris Brenchley.
