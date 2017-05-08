Flood advisory issued for Oahu, rains could slow commute
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu after heavy rains were seen falling over the Leeward side of the island. The advisory was set to expire at 6:15 p.m. today, but could be extended if heavy rains persist, the Weather Service said.
