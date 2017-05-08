Flood advisory issued for Oahu, rains...

Flood advisory issued for Oahu, rains could slow commute

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Oahu after heavy rains were seen falling over the Leeward side of the island. The advisory was set to expire at 6:15 p.m. today, but could be extended if heavy rains persist, the Weather Service said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 29 min Maverick 808 1,688
DUMP the RAIL 3 hr Waikiki Vermin 15
DISTRICT 1 Finally Admits TO Being A RACE BAITER (Mar '14) 4 hr Sheriff Bort 200
Poll Alice has worms. (Apr '10) 5 hr Sheriff Bort 331
Bwa ha ha ha (Feb '16) 5 hr Lectric Light Parade 42
Preacher Jim (Feb '11) 6 hr Special Delivery 532
Last Post Wins (Apr '11) 6 hr texas pete 4,231
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC