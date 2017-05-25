Fitch Rates American Assets Trust's $...

Fitch Rates American Assets Trust's $100MM Sr. Unsecured Notes 'BBB'

NEW YORK, May 26 Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the $100 million, senior guaranteed notes, series E private placement due May 23, 2029 issued by American Assets Trust, L.P., the operating partnership of American Assets Trust, Inc. . A full list of Fitch's current ratings for AAT follows at the end of this release.

