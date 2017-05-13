Firefighters put out two fires at Kah...

Firefighters put out two fires at Kahuku High in the past week

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

At about 9:35 p.m., firefighters responded to the school at 95-490 Kamehameha Highway and found a small amount of smoke and flames coming from the roof and inside of a classroom, said Honolulu Fire Capt. David Jenkins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Honolulu Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial begins for company tied to deadly Waikele... 7 min Joe Balls 2
Imua Rail?? (May '12) 15 min Joe Balls 636
Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15) 25 min Joe Balls 1,718
add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16) 4 hr Princess Hey 477
Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11) 4 hr Princess Hey 411
Gas Polluting Leaf blowers should be BANNED in ... 10 hr Sue 1
Yup 3rd world 12 hr Joe Balls 4
See all Honolulu Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Honolulu Forum Now

Honolulu Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Honolulu Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Honolulu, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC