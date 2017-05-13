Firefighters put out two fires at Kahuku High in the past week
At about 9:35 p.m., firefighters responded to the school at 95-490 Kamehameha Highway and found a small amount of smoke and flames coming from the roof and inside of a classroom, said Honolulu Fire Capt. David Jenkins.
