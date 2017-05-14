Drug trafficking suspect arrested entering Hawaii
The Department of Homeland Security says a man arrested at Honolulu International Airport last week is part of an international drug trafficking organization that manufactured counterfeit prescription drugs, sold the fake pills from an online store on the darknet for bitcoin then converted the digital money into real cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Boris and Natasha
|1,724
|Yup 3rd world
|3 hr
|Joe Balls
|6
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,263
|Obama: The Ocean President
|5 hr
|District 1
|3
|Imua Rail?? (May '12)
|5 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|639
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|6 hr
|District 1
|412
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|6 hr
|District 1
|478
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC