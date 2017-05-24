Diver found off Makapuu dies
Police said he was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday. His name hasn't been released by the Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Honolulu Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leave Dolphins Alone
|9 min
|weRdoomed
|7
|Har har har har (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Borsch
|157
|Mr. President, Donald Trump (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Francine
|1,810
|Last Post Wins (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,297
|add a word/drop a word and 'stuff' (Nov '16)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|511
|Add A Word, Drop, Drop A Word (May '11)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|450
|Witness recounts grim execution-style slaying -... (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Joe Balls
|23
Find what you want!
Search Honolulu Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC